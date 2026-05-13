Matatu Culture Madness - Driver captured on camera pulling dangerous stunts at a petrol station during a road trip (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - A video circulating online has triggered public outrage after showing a matatu driver engaging in reckless driving stunts at a petrol station during what appeared to be a road trip.

In the video, the flashy city matatu is seen circling around the petrol station at speed as youthful passengers cheer the driver.

Some of the youths inside the vehicle are also seen hanging dangerously out of the windows while the driver performs the risky maneuvers.

The incident has raised serious safety concerns, particularly because it takes place within a highly sensitive environment such as a petrol station, where even minor accidents could lead to catastrophic consequences.

Social media users have widely condemned the act, terming it irresponsible and a growing sign of disregard for traffic laws under the guise of “matatu culture.”

Many have called for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations to curb what they describe as a rising trend of reckless behavior among some matatu operators and passengers seeking online attention.

Watch the video>>> below

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but kama inakubamba enjoy! pic.twitter.com/w83Ja1wvkL — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) May 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST