A man approaches a random woman on the streets and asks her for “MECHI” and she agrees (VIDEO)







Friday, May 8, 2026 - A man has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video of himself approaching a random woman on the streets and successfully charming her within minutes.

In the clip, the man is seen confidently approaching the lady before complimenting her beauty, a move that leaves her smiling and visibly flattered.

The two then engage in a light conversation as the man continues to shower her with praise.

As the interaction progresses, he asks for her Instagram account, and the woman willingly gives it to him.

He is later seen scrolling through her profile and admiring her photos while the conversation continues smoothly.

Things take an even more surprising turn when the man boldly asks the lady for “mechi,”.

To the surprise of many online users, the woman appears to agree to his request.

Watch the video>>> below

Young Man tells a Woman he “WANTS TO EAT IT🐱” just 15 seconds into meeting her and she was DOWN DOWN 😳👀



Him: “I’LL EAT THAT A55 TOO IF YOU WANT ME TOO” 🍑🤨



Her: “DO IT! I LOVE MY A55 ATE”🍑💦



He then SCORES her Phone Number to setup a meetup 🏀⛹️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iNhGYjxlBn — CulturedUpdates (@CulturedUpdatez) May 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST