Drunk West Pokot MCA, MARISHANA CHERUTO, causes drama at the County Assembly after accusing the Speaker of taking advantage of her - Claims she gave him “MECHI” but was excluded from a trip (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Drama unfolded at the West Pokot County Assembly after nominated MCA, Marishana Cheruto, accused the Speaker of taking advantage of her.

Marishana arrived at the County Assembly while intoxicated and accused the Speaker of excluding her from the list of MCAs travelling to Mombasa for an official trip.

According to claims made during the confrontation, the Speaker had allegedly demanded “mechi” from the MCA in exchange for including her on the trip list.

However, after satisfying his “manly needs,” she claimed that he still left her out of the trip.

Feeling betrayed, the MCA stormed the County Assembly premises breathing fire and confronted the Speaker, airing the matter publicly.

Her colleagues were seen trying to calm her down, but she remained furious.

Watch the video>>> below

Mhesh from the County Assembly of West Pokot has decided kama mbaya mbaya. Daughter of Agrippina who appeared to be addressing the nation under the heavy influence of Kanamba Special, is now accusing the Speaker of supplying her with high voltage electricity so that her name… pic.twitter.com/6o5fyRSsJG — George T. Diano (@georgediano) May 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST