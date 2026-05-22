Man, who brutally murdered Kirinyaga teacher, arrested by detectives as he was planning to sneak into Somali - Had been on the run since March (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 22, 2026 - A relentless manhunt by detectives from Lamu County in conjunction with their counterparts from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) based at county headquarters, Kerugoya, culminated in the arrest of Peter Kanumbi, a wanted murder suspect linked to the brutal killing of a teacher in Kirinyaga County.

Kanumbi, who had gone into hiding after the murder of Betty Wanjiru Nyaga in Mwea East on March 12, 2026, was finally trailed and arrested following months of painstaking investigations and intelligence-led operations.

Detectives trailed the suspect to Mpeketoni in Lamu County, where they swiftly moved in and cornered him moments before he could allegedly slip across the border into neighbouring Somalia in a desperate attempt to evade arrest.

The operation brought to an end the suspect’s months-long cat-and-mouse game with investigators.

Following his arrest, Kanumbi was escorted back to Kirinyaga County and was today arraigned before the Kerugoya Law Courts, where detectives secured five days' custodial order to allow completion of investigations.

Via DCI