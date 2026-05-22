DCI narrates how a daring 22-year-old Kalenjin man posed as a newly posted cop and stole a gun from an officer stationed at Kitale Police Station - It was like a movie







Friday, May 22, 2026- What began as a brazen deception inside Kitale Police Station ended in a dramatic turnaround after officers from Sibanga Police Station recovered a stolen police firearm that had been snatched from an unsuspecting officer by a cunning imposter posing as a newly posted cop.

It all unfolded on Wednesday, 20th May 2026, when a man clad in a police raincoat, claiming to be a newly posted officer from Eldoret, sauntered into Kitale Police Station.

With an air of familiarity, he chatted up the officers on gate duty, charmingly asking for help in finding accommodation in the police line.

Little did they know this was no ordinary tale of a newly posted officer.

Feigning innocence and weaving a web of trust, the imposter asked to be shown a spot to grab a bite.

The unsuspecting officers, embodying the spirit of camaraderie, accompanied him to a nearby hotel.

However, what started as a friendly gesture quickly morphed into a cunning ruse.

As they walked, the sly thief cleverly duped one of the officers into helping carry his belongings, all while surreptitiously snatching the officer’s loaded Steyr rifle, complete with twenty-five rounds of 9mm ammunition.

With lightning speed, the suspect then hopped onto a waiting motorcycle and sped off into the night, leaving confusion and disbelief in his wake.

A determined and swift response from the security teams ignited an intensive manhunt for the daring imposter and the missing weapon.

Thanks to vigilant members of the public who refused to let this criminal act go unchecked, credible intel flowed to the officers.

Acting on this intel, the Sibanga officers launched a targeted raid that led them straight to Sokomoko Village in Sitatunga Location, Trans Nzoia East Sub-county, arresting 22-year-old Brian Kibet.

Upon conducting a quick search, Kibet was found in possession of the very stolen Steyr rifle, loaded with twenty-five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and ready for action.

Kibet was swiftly taken into custody, where he is undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Via DCI