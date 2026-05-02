Man up! LADY calls out Senior Surgeon, Dr. NEWTON KHAEMBA, for being a deadbeat dad despite living a luxurious lifestyle! Claims he blocked her







Saturday, May 2, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to publicly accuse a Senior Doctor based in Nyali of neglecting his parental responsibilities.

In the emotional post shared on Labour Day, the woman identified Dr. Newton Wangwe Khaemba, a Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, as the father of her child.

She claims that despite his alleged affluent lifestyle, owning high-end vehicles and maintaining a comfortable life, the doctor has failed to provide financial support for their child.

According to her, attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful, as she alleges he blocked all communication channels.

She further claims that after initially supporting the idea of having a child together, including accompanying her to medical appointments, he later distanced himself following the birth and asked her to return to her rural home.

The woman says she is now struggling to meet the child’s needs on her own and is appealing for legal assistance to pursue child support through the proper channels.

She emphasizes that her intention is not to tarnish the doctor’s name, but to secure a stable future for her child.

The Kenyan DAILY POST