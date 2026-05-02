Content creator MJAKA MFINE leaves LADIES drooling after ‘transforming’ into a man complete with a goatee (VIDEO)



Saturday, May 02, 2026 - Fast‑rising Kenyan content creator, Mitchelle Joyce Akoth Oruko, popularly known as Mjaka Mfine, has stirred a buzz online after unveiling a daring transformation.

In her latest video, Mjaka is seen at a barbershop rocking a man’s haircut, complete with a neatly styled goatee.

The bold look has left netizens, especially women, impressed by her look.

While it is mostly male comedians who often imitate women for laughs, Mjaka has turned the tables, embodying a masculine persona with flair, and she absolutely nailed it.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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