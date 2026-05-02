Content creator MJAKA MFINE leaves LADIES drooling after ‘transforming’ into a man complete with a goatee (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 02, 2026 - Fast‑rising Kenyan content creator, Mitchelle Joyce Akoth Oruko, popularly known as Mjaka Mfine, has stirred a buzz online after unveiling a daring transformation.
In her latest video, Mjaka is seen at a barbershop rocking a
man’s haircut, complete with a neatly styled goatee.
The bold look has left netizens, especially women, impressed
by her look.
While it is mostly male comedians who often imitate women
for laughs, Mjaka has turned the tables, embodying a masculine persona with
flair, and she absolutely nailed it.
Watch the video>>> below
Transformation of mjaka mfine into a man still looks amazing 😍😂— Claire🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@Claire_mesi) May 1, 2026
Hapa amenikunywa pic.twitter.com/cHZgE19s7R
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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