Man shocks netizens after revealing that his adult sister’s boyfriend seeks permission from him before she sleeps over at his place (SCREENSHOTs)







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - A viral post by an X user, @PeetahLaw has amused netizens after he revealed that his sister’s boyfriend formally asks him for permission whenever she wants to sleep over.

Sharing screenshots of their chats, the boyfriend politely wrote: “Good evening my broo. Please I would like your sister to spend the night at mine… She is in safe hands.”

In another message, he added: “I also send a Scottish wine to appease the gods.”

A curious netizen asked about the sister’s age, and Peetah Law confirmed she is 26.

The post quickly sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens lauded the boyfriend’s respectful, old‑school approach to seeking permission, calling it a rare show of courtesy in modern relationships.

Others, however, argued that at 26, the sister is old enough to decide for herself whether to spend the night at her boyfriend’s place without her brother’s approval.





The Kenyan DAILY POST