Man reveals interesting reason why he married a woman less gorgeous than his ex-girlfriends (LOOK)







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - A touching story shared online has warmed hearts after a man explained why he chose to marry a woman who looked different from the glamorous exes he once dated.

According to a family friend’s account, the man had always been known for his love of pretty girls, but his marriage last year surprised many.

He revealed that during their first date, he was low on cash with only 15k in his account.

His now‑wife ordered the cheapest item on the menu, then discreetly passed him her ATM card under the table, showing she understood his financial situation without needing an explanation.

He said that was the moment he knew she was “wife material,” proving beauty is more than appearances.





The Kenyan DAILY POST