Man ordered to pay ex-girlfriend and baby mama Ksh 815,000 for impregnating and refusing to marry her







Friday, May 29, 2026 - In a precedent-setting case, a man has been ordered to pay his ex-girlfriend and baby mama US$6,300 (KSh815,535) after failing to honour his promise of marriage.

The Zimbabwean High Court ruled in favour of Medical Doctor Nancy Fungai Tsuro, who sued her former partner, Francis Mupindu, for damages after he impregnated her and later abandoned both her and their child.

Nancy told the court she believed she had found her life partner in Mupindu, with whom she shared a four-year relationship.

Their romance began online, blossomed into a proposal, and even included his encouragement for her to have a baby.

Trusting his word, she became pregnant.

She disclosed that Mupindu visited her aunt and uncle with groceries, a traditional gesture signalling serious marital intentions in October 2021.

He allegedly declared that he would marry her in December, but the promise never materialised.

Her hopes were shattered when she discovered Mupindu was involved with other women, fathering five children outside their relationship.

Nancy described the humiliation of lonely hospital visits, emotional anguish and abandoned opportunities - including turning down a job abroad.

Mupindu, in his defence, admitted discussing marriage but claimed he never truly intended to wed her, describing their relationship as turbulent.

The judge, however, sided with Nancy, awarding US$1,300 (KSh168,285) for pregnancy-related medical expenses and US$5,000 (KSh647,250) for financial hardship and emotional distress.





The Kenyan DAILY POST