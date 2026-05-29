Mama RACHEL and I lost our firstborn son - President RUTO opens up on painful memory







Friday, May 29, 2026 - President William Ruto has, for the first time, revealed that he and First Lady Rachel Ruto lost their firstborn son due to childbirth‑related complications.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, the Head of State said the painful memory was triggered during a conversation with Prof Senait Fisseha, Vice President of Special Programmes at the Susan Thomson Buffet Foundation.

“Prof Senait told me that it is shameful that mothers in Kenya continue to lose their lives when giving birth, and newborns continue to die.”

“It quickly reminded me of my very own personal experience; Mama Rachel here, and I lost our firstborn son.”

“So, it is not something that is a far‑fetched story, but a reality we live with every day,” Ruto disclosed.

The President made the remarks during the launch of the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan 2026‑2028, unveiling a Maternal and Newborn Health Rapid Results Initiative to run until November 2026.

Ruto announced that the National Treasury will allocate an additional Ksh 4 billion to the Social Health Authority to cover premiums for pregnant women.

The Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) will receive Ksh 1 billion for maternal and newborn health commodities and Ksh 2.5 billion for family planning supplies.

To strengthen healthcare delivery, the Government will recruit and deploy 5,000 nurses and midwives nationwide.

Ruto said these measures reflect Kenya’s commitment to saving lives and ensuring mothers and children receive quality care.

The Kenyan DAILY POST