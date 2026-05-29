Mama RACHEL and I lost our firstborn son - President RUTO opens up on painful memory

Friday, May 29, 2026
- President William Ruto has, for the first time, revealed that he and First
Lady Rachel Ruto lost their firstborn son due to childbirth‑related
complications.
Speaking at State House, Nairobi, the Head of State said the
painful memory was triggered during a conversation with Prof Senait Fisseha,
Vice President of Special Programmes at the Susan Thomson Buffet Foundation.
“Prof Senait told me that it is shameful that mothers in
Kenya continue to lose their lives when giving birth, and newborns continue to
die.”
“It quickly reminded me of my very own personal
experience; Mama Rachel here, and I lost our firstborn son.”
“So, it is not something that is a far‑fetched story, but
a reality we live with every day,” Ruto disclosed.
The President made the remarks during the launch of the
Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan 2026‑2028,
unveiling a Maternal and Newborn Health Rapid Results Initiative to run until
November 2026.
Ruto announced that the National Treasury will allocate an
additional Ksh 4 billion to the Social Health Authority to cover premiums for
pregnant women.
The Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) will receive Ksh 1
billion for maternal and newborn health commodities and Ksh 2.5 billion for
family planning supplies.
To strengthen healthcare delivery, the Government will
recruit and deploy 5,000 nurses and midwives nationwide.
Ruto said these measures reflect Kenya’s commitment to
saving lives and ensuring mothers and children receive quality care.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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