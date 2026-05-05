See the message a Gen-Z wrote to HR after resigning to focus on trading, Eh! Eh! Eh!

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 -
A Gen-Z has left social media users talking after a message he wrote to the
Human Resource Manager following his resignation surfaced online.
While employees are expected to submit formal resignation
messages, this particular note appeared unusually blunt and dismissive.
The message simply read, “Dear HR, Trading will take care of
me. Bye!”
The resignation note has since sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens finding it humorous, while others criticized the tone as unprofessional.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments