A BEN 10 proudly flaunts his MUMAMA, who is old enough to be his mother, and pampers her like a teenage girl (VIDEO)







Friday, May 29, 2026 - Social media users have been left talking after a young man shared a video showing affectionate moments with his “mumama.”

In the trending clip, the young man is seen pampering the woman and goofing around with her in a playful manner despite their noticeable age difference.

The woman, who appears old enough to be his mother, seemed delighted by the attention as the two enjoyed light moments together, leaving many online users amused.

As expected, the video quickly gained traction on social media platforms, sparking mixed reactions among netizens.

While some praised the couple for embracing love regardless of age, others flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions, accusing the young man of chasing money.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST