A BEN 10 proudly flaunts his MUMAMA, who is old enough to be his mother, and pampers her like a teenage girl (VIDEO)

Friday, May 29, 2026 - Social media users have been left talking after a young man shared a video showing affectionate moments with his “mumama.”
In the trending clip, the young man is seen pampering the
woman and goofing around with her in a playful manner despite their noticeable
age difference.
The woman, who appears old enough to be his mother, seemed
delighted by the attention as the two enjoyed light moments together, leaving
many online users amused.
As expected, the video quickly gained traction on social
media platforms, sparking mixed reactions among netizens.
While some praised the couple for embracing love regardless
of age, others flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions, accusing
the young man of chasing money.
Watch the video>>> below
Inter-generational LOVE pic.twitter.com/zpZUrPigei— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 30, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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