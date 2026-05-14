Man caught stealing avocados from a farm in Meru forced to eat the unripe avocados as punishment (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A man caught stealing avocados from a farm in Meru was forced to eat the unripe fruits as punishment in an incident that has sparked reactions online.

In a video circulating on social media, the suspect is seen eating the raw avocados under the watch of an angry mob that had surrounded him.

With little option but to comply, the man is seen painfully munching on the unripe avocados while pleading for mercy, but the crowd remained unmoved.

At one point, some members of the crowd even handed him a glass of water to help him swallow the bitter fruits.

The unusual form of punishment has since set tongues wagging online, with some netizens arguing that it was a better alternative compared to cases where suspected thieves are subjected to mob justice.

Watch the video>>> below

An avocado thief was caught in Meru and forced to eat the raw avocados he had stolen. pic.twitter.com/ofYIupKZvR — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST