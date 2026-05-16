Mambo Live!! VIDEO of bold Slay Queens getting wild in a Nairobi club sparks reactions! (WATCH)





Saturday, May 16, 2026 - A viral video of two petite slay queens putting on a lively show at a Nairobi nightclub has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the trending clip, the bold

ladies are seen vibing to the music and pulling off playful antics that left revelers both amused and entertained.

From their daring outfits to their carefree and unapologetic energy, the duo quickly became the center of attention, with netizens divided over whether they were simply close friends enjoying a night out or lovers confidently living their best lives.

Watch the video on Facebook via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST