“For the right amount, RUTO can sell us to the devil” - SIFUNA blasts the President over Ebola quarantine centre deal with DONALD TRUMP







Friday, May 29, 2026 - Nairobi Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has launched a scathing attack against President William Ruto, accusing him of betraying Kenyans through the controversial Ebola quarantine centre deal with the United States.

Reacting to the controversial deal between Kenya and the United States to establish an Ebola quarantine centre locally, Sifuna alleged that Ruto may have been financially incentivised to accept the arrangement.

He linked the same motive to Kenya’s deployment of police officers to Haiti, warning that granting Ruto a second term would be disastrous.

“The Ruto government is just too much.”

“These guys wake up every single day just to conjure up more ways to cause pain to Kenyans.”

“When we tell you just kicking Ruto out solves 80% of our problems, you best believe!”

“Just like he did with Haiti and now Ebola, for the right amount, this one can sell us to the devil himself!” Sifuna declared.

The ODM Secretary‑General lamented that the Opposition was overstretched in trying to hold the Government accountable.

“I know we are expected to keep Government in check as opposition, but it’s literally impossible to keep up with the breadth and depth of the capacity for evil these guys have.”

“It doesn’t have to be like this,” he added.

His remarks echoed earlier criticism by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who warned that the Ebola centre would expose Kenyans to high risk, terming the decision “reckless, greedy and unpatriotic.”

He praised the High Court for issuing conservatory orders against the deal after a petition by the Katiba Institute.

Defending the Government, Medical Services PS Ouma Oluga said Kenya had a duty in global health security, noting that it had hosted COVID‑19 patients.

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, confirmed that Washington will commit KSh1.74 billion towards Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST