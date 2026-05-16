ODM MP CALEB AMISI pours cold water on Senator SIFUNA’s rising popularity and presidential bid - “We Had Natembeya”







Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, has downplayed the growing political influence of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, whose name has recently been floated in discussions about possible presidential contenders ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Sifuna’s rising profile has been fueled by his vocal criticism of President William Ruto’s administration and the creation of the Linda Mwananchi faction within ODM, which has gained momentum in recent months.

A recent survey by TIFA Research suggested that Sifuna could attract up to 10 percent of voter support in a presidential race, despite not having declared any intention to run.

But Amisi dismissed the hype, describing it as a passing cloud.

During an online interview Amisi argued that the excitement around Sifuna lacked depth and will ultimately be tested by time.

He drew parallels with the earlier wave of enthusiasm surrounding Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, which eventually faded.

“The other day we were talking about Natembeya, today Sifuna, who will we talk about tomorrow?”

“These researches are neither here nor there. They go with the moment, but not founded on any strength or democratic bastion.”

“It’s just about who is popular, whose name is being mentioned today,” Amisi remarked.

He further noted that political momentum is often fleeting and cannot be used as a reliable gauge for 2027.

“Tomorrow, we don’t know. There is also the act of timing in politics. For this moment, it’s Sifuna, just like the other day we had Natembeya.”

“The question is, can that momentum sustain?” Amisi posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST