Eight suspects arrested as DCI gives update on Utumishi Girls Academy fire tragedy that claimed 16 lives







Friday, May 29, 2026 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed it has launched an in‑depth probe into the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary in Gilgil on Thursday, May 28th, which left 16 students dead.

Detectives revealed that eight students have been identified as persons of interest in connection with the suspected arson attack.

They were arrested after extensive interviews with learners, teaching staff and witnesses, alongside a forensic review of CCTV footage provided by the school.

The suspects are currently in police custody.

According to the DCI, statements are still being recorded as investigators reconstruct the sequence of events and seek to establish motive.

A multi‑agency team comprising Crime Scene Investigators, officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, forensic imaging specialists, and DNA experts processed the scene at Meline Waithera Dormitory.

The two‑storey dormitory, housing 135 double‑decker beds across 12 cubicles, sustained extensive damage on the first floor, while the ground floor remained largely intact.

Investigators are analysing burn patterns, ignition sources, electrical installations and structural fire dynamics to determine the exact cause.

The DCI acknowledged the sensitivity of the incident, appealing for calm and patience from parents and guardians as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST