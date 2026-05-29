Livestock theft kingpin arrested by police, stolen cows and goats recovered after snitching on his accomplice (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 29, 2026 - Detectives have intensified their crackdown on a notorious criminal syndicate responsible for rampant stock and motor vehicle theft across Kirinyaga, Nyeri, and Murang’a counties.

In a follow-up intelligence-led operation conducted in Kutus, Kirinyaga County, investigators apprehended Anthony Macharia Wanjohi, a key player in this ruthless gang currently under investigation for a series of stock thefts plaguing the region.

Upon questioning, Wanjohi led officers to the Summer Garden Hotel, where he had parked a Toyota Probox, registration number KDK 895K, believed to have been used in a recent livestock theft incident in Othaya.

Further, the suspect led detectives to Gatuini Village in Kirinyaga Central, to the homestead of Mercy Nyaguthii Njiru, known for her involvement in the reception of stolen livestock.

Njiru, previously arrested in September 2025 for similar crimes, was nowhere to be found when detectives arrived.

At her homestead, detectives recovered one Friesian cow, one Friesian heifer, and seven goats, all believed to have been stolen from Othaya.

Wanjohi, alongside the recovered vehicle and livestock, was escorted to Kerugoya Police Station, where he is undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, investigations continue to unravel the depths of this criminal network, as detectives work tirelessly to bring more suspects to book.

The Kenyan DAILY POST