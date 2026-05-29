Ksh 30,000 bribe lands Kenya Power employee in trouble - He demanded the money to restore power in a residential property







Friday, May 29, 2026 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Kenya Power employee alongside an alleged accomplice for reportedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to reconnect electricity to a residential property.

According to EACC, the arrest followed a complaint lodged with the Commission on May 28th, 2026, by a resident whose electricity supply had allegedly been disconnected two days earlier.

Investigations reportedly established that Gerald Nyaoke, a technician attached to the Kenya Power Donholm Office, demanded Ksh 30,000 from the complainant in exchange for restoring power supply.

Following the complaint, EACC detectives mounted an operation to monitor and document interactions between the complainant and the suspects.

The operation culminated in the arrest of the suspects shortly after the alleged bribe exchange.

The two were later escorted to the Integrity Centre for further processing and investigations.

EACC has reiterated its commitment to fighting corruption and urged members of the public to continue reporting cases involving bribery, extortion, and abuse of office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST