Self-declared ‘President of Single Mothers’ AKOTHEE flaunts new elderly Mzungu LOVER old enough to be her grandfather (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 3, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan singer and self-proclaimed “President of Single Mothers,” Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has set social media ablaze after introducing her new elderly mzungu lover.

Now based in France, the outspoken mother of five shared a video of herself enjoying a drive with the old man.

The clip quickly went viral, with netizens focusing less on the romance and more on the striking age gap.

Many social media users have likened the man to an “ancestor,” with some joking that he’s old enough to be her grandfather.

Akothee’s well-documented preference for wealthy older white men has once again become a hot topic of conversation.

Watch the video>>> below

Kenyan singer Akothee, is now dating a 117-year-old man. The Sharp Gal recently moved from Kenya to France to be with the man of her pic.twitter.com/GDOonQyoJq — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) May 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST