Leta Mia Moja Ya Barabara - Intoxicated police officer captured on camera demanding a bribe from a motorist (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - A motorist has exposed a rogue police officer extorting money from drivers along a busy road.

In a video circulating online, the visibly intoxicated officer is seen demanding a Ksh 100 bribe from a lorry driver, claiming that every truck using the road must pay the cash.

The driver, however, refused to hand over the money, sparking a heated exchange between the two.

“Leta mia ya barabara,” the officer is heard telling the driver as the confrontation escalates.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with Kenyans condemning corruption and misconduct within the police service.

Watch the video>>> below

Leta Mia ya Barabara pic.twitter.com/hUG9IK11af — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) May 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST