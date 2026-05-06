LADY’s big NYASH leaves heads turning during a football match (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 - A well-endowed lady became the center of attention during a football match after she showed up rocking a buibui that perfectly accentuated her curves.
In the video, the lady is seen dancing energetically and
celebrating her team, clearly enjoying the moment as the match progressed.
Men seated behind her could be seen stealing glances and
admiring her God-given beauty as she continued to vibe to the stadium
atmosphere.
Some appeared distracted by her presence as she danced.
Although she was decently dressed, her “nyash” noticeably
protruded and could not go unnoticed, making her the unexpected highlight of
the match.
Watch the video>>> below
Woman is going viral for showing her love for football pic.twitter.com/rQnGku7ICA— McPhils PR (@GRNasake) May 5, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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