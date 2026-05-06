LADY’s big NYASH leaves heads turning during a football match (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 6, 2026 - A well-endowed lady became the center of attention during a football match after she showed up rocking a buibui that perfectly accentuated her curves.

In the video, the lady is seen dancing energetically and celebrating her team, clearly enjoying the moment as the match progressed.

Men seated behind her could be seen stealing glances and admiring her God-given beauty as she continued to vibe to the stadium atmosphere.

Some appeared distracted by her presence as she danced.

Although she was decently dressed, her “nyash” noticeably protruded and could not go unnoticed, making her the unexpected highlight of the match.

Watch the video>>> below

Woman is going viral for showing her love for football pic.twitter.com/rQnGku7ICA — McPhils PR (@GRNasake) May 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST