Nosy fan invades former NRG Radio Presenter, KING KALALA’s privacy, Records her smoking BH@NG on the balcony (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 6, 2026 - Former NRG Radio presenter, King Kalala, is trending after a video showing her smoking bh@ng on a balcony surfaced online.

The clip, which was secretly recorded by a nosy fan from a distance, has raised concerns about the invasion of privacy.

In the video, Kalala is seen relaxing on a balcony with her female friends and smoking a blunt, seemingly unaware that she is being filmed.

Watch the video>>> below

King Kalala spotted Sm0king w€€d at some unknown apartment in Nairobi pic.twitter.com/1Qz9PK0L1O — Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) May 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST