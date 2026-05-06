Nosy fan invades former NRG Radio Presenter, KING KALALA’s privacy, Records her smoking BH@NG on the balcony (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 - Former NRG Radio presenter, King Kalala, is trending after a video showing her smoking bh@ng on a balcony surfaced online.
The clip, which was secretly recorded by a nosy fan from a
distance, has raised concerns about the invasion of privacy.
In the video, Kalala is seen relaxing on a balcony with her
female friends and smoking a blunt, seemingly unaware that she is being filmed.
Watch the video>>> below
King Kalala spotted Sm0king w€€d at some unknown apartment in Nairobi pic.twitter.com/1Qz9PK0L1O— Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) May 6, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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