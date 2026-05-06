This curvy Slay Queen putting on a show in a club has left men with wild thoughts - She can gerrit!! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 06, 2026 - A video of a curvy Slay Queen putting on a lively show in a Nairobi club, cheered on by her squad, has lit up social media.

In the clip, the well-endowed lady, dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuates her curves, dances with infectious energy and confidence.

From her bold moves to her unapologetic vibe, she has captivated netizens, with many, especially men, left mesmerized.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST