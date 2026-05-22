‘Humbled and Humiliated’ - Governor GLADYS WANGA pens emotional letter to Governor JAMES ORENGO over his demeaning remarks!

Friday, May 22, 2026
- Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has written an emotional letter to Siaya
Governor James Orengo, days after he made demeaning remarks aimed at
diminishing her political standing.
Posting the letter on her official social media pages, Wanga
chose to address Orengo not as a fellow politician but as a father figure,
writing in her capacity as “a woman, a mother, a daughter and a wife.”
“I write this letter in my personal capacity, not as Governor of
Homa Bay County, nor as Chairperson of the ODM Party, but simply as Gladys:
daughter, mother, wife, and a woman who, like many others, continues to
navigate leadership in spaces that often demand strength while offering little
grace,” she began.
Wanga praised Orengo as a veteran leader she had long
admired.
“I have always held you in immense respect… You have represented
courage, conviction, and the possibility of principled leadership.”
“Many young politicians look up to you for motivation and
inspiration.”
“I have personally regarded you with the esteem one reserves for an
elder and, in many ways, with the affection and deference one would extend to a
father figure,” she wrote.
Despite their political differences, with Orengo backing the
Linda Mwananchi faction wand Wanga supporting Linda Ground faction lead by ODM
leader, Oburu Odinga, she stressed the need for unity.
“Governor, despite the distress and untold discomfort this episode
has caused me and those close to me, I do not wish to engage you in prolonged
exchanges…”
“I therefore choose forgiveness. I was humbled just as I was
humiliated,” she concluded.
Her letter follows outrage among female leaders nationwide
after Orengo’s remarks in Homa Bay, which many condemned as demeaning.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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