‘Humbled and Humiliated’ - Governor GLADYS WANGA pens emotional letter to Governor JAMES ORENGO over his demeaning remarks!







Friday, May 22, 2026 - Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has written an emotional letter to Siaya Governor James Orengo, days after he made demeaning remarks aimed at diminishing her political standing.

Posting the letter on her official social media pages, Wanga chose to address Orengo not as a fellow politician but as a father figure, writing in her capacity as “a woman, a mother, a daughter and a wife.”

“I write this letter in my personal capacity, not as Governor of Homa Bay County, nor as Chairperson of the ODM Party, but simply as Gladys: daughter, mother, wife, and a woman who, like many others, continues to navigate leadership in spaces that often demand strength while offering little grace,” she began.

Wanga praised Orengo as a veteran leader she had long admired.

“I have always held you in immense respect… You have represented courage, conviction, and the possibility of principled leadership.”

“Many young politicians look up to you for motivation and inspiration.”

“I have personally regarded you with the esteem one reserves for an elder and, in many ways, with the affection and deference one would extend to a father figure,” she wrote.

Despite their political differences, with Orengo backing the Linda Mwananchi faction wand Wanga supporting Linda Ground faction lead by ODM leader, Oburu Odinga, she stressed the need for unity.

“Governor, despite the distress and untold discomfort this episode has caused me and those close to me, I do not wish to engage you in prolonged exchanges…”

“I therefore choose forgiveness. I was humbled just as I was humiliated,” she concluded.

Her letter follows outrage among female leaders nationwide after Orengo’s remarks in Homa Bay, which many condemned as demeaning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST