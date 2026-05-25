LADY disappears mysteriously after being spotted sitting along a river bank looking disturbed (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 25, 2026 - A family is appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of Caroline Jerubet, a 32-year-old woman who mysteriously disappeared after she was last seen in the Kapseret area.

According to the family, Caroline was last spotted on May 22nd, 2026, at Kaptendon along a river bank, where children in the area reportedly saw her sitting alone and appearing disturbed.

Since then, efforts to reach or locate her have been unsuccessful, raising fears over her safety and wellbeing.

The matter has since been reported at Langas Police Station, with the family urging anyone with information that may help trace her to come forward.

Caroline is described as being approximately 5.4 feet tall.

Her disappearance has left relatives deeply worried, with family members appealing to the public to help share the information widely in the hope that she will be found safe.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the family through 0725568545 or report to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST