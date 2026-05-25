Kisii Senator, RICHARD ONYONKA, opens up on his marriage to ROSELYN AKOMBE - “We met in New York’







Monday, May 25, 2026 - Kisii Senator, Richard Onyonka, has offered listeners a rare glimpse into his private life.

Speaking on Monday, May 25th, 2026, during a radio interview, Onyonka recounted meeting Roselyn Akombe, one of his five wives, while working in New York.

“I met Rose (Roselyn Akombe) when I was working in New York, and we just just became friends, kept talking, and one thing led to another.”

“When she later came to Nairobi, she got her job on her own merit. She’s a very clever lady. We have lovely children, and life moved on,” he said.

The revelation follows his public disclosure weeks earlier at his late mother’s memorial, where he stunned mourners by confirming Akombe is his wife.

He praised her for quietly supporting his family, including overseeing his mother’s medical care abroad.

Onyonka, who describes himself as a proud polygamist, confirmed that he has more than three wives and is father to 12 children.

He revealed that Akombe, who divides her time between New York and Kenya, resides in Kitale when in the country, and that the two have been together for about 15 years.

Born in Nyamira County in 1976, Akombe studied education at the University of Nairobi before building a distinguished career as a political economist and United Nations expert.

She served as a commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) until her dramatic resignation in October 2017, citing safety concerns and doubts over the credibility of the repeat presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST