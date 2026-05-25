Goons escorting a UDA politician on motorbikes captured on camera robbing a woman along Kangundo Road in broad daylight - This country has gone to the dogs (VIDEO)







Monday, May 25, 2026 - A group of goons allied to a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politician caused chaos along the busy Kangundo Road as they escorted him from an event.

The rowdy youths, who were riding on motorbikes, were harassing and robbing members of the public, among them a woman who was caught in the commotion.

In a video shared by an eyewitness, one of the goons is seen confronting the visibly shaken woman before snatching her handbag.

He then quickly hopped onto a motorbike and fled the scene together with the other riders.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many Kenyans raising concerns over the growing trend of politicians moving around with goons during public events.

The ruthless goons operate with impunity and intimidate innocent members of the public without fear of arrest.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST