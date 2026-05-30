Kitutu Central Sub-County senior DCI officer arrested after receiving a bribe







Saturday, May 30, 2026 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Kitutu Central Sub-County DCIO, Chief Inspector Nicholas Waringa, alongside Corporal Lovy Ochieng Ouya of Nyanchwa Police Station, over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe from a member of the public.

According to EACC, the arrests followed a complaint alleging that the two officers demanded Ksh 100,000 to facilitate the arrest of an individual accused of illegally taking possession of a parcel of land in Nyanchwa Estate, Kisii County, and constructing structures on it.

Following investigations by EACC detectives, the officers were arrested after allegedly receiving part payment amounting to Ksh 40,000 from the complainant.

The suspects were escorted to the EACC Kisii Regional Office for processing before being released on cash bail of Ksh 50,000 each pending completion of investigations.

The anti-graft agency said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST