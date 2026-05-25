Former nominated Senator, MILLICENT OMANGA, marvels at her incredible transformation after losing 45kgs (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 25, 2026 - Former nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has taken to social media to marvel at her transformation after shedding 45 kilograms over three years.

Omanga shared a striking before‑and‑after photo collage, admitting that she hadn’t fully grasped the change until seeing the images side by side.

“I genuinely thought people were joking about my weight loss until I saw these two pictures together 😬😳 130kg → 85kg. Same human. Three years difference,” she wrote.

While she did not disclose the exact method behind her weight loss journey, speculation online has been rife that she may be among Kenyans turning to the popular weight‑loss drug, Ozempic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST