KIRAITU MURUNGI gives a heartbreaking account of his late daughter, ANITA KENDI’s last moments before sudden death - “She complained of a headache” (VIDEO)







Friday, May 22, 2026 - Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has emotionally recounted his last conversation with his daughter, Anita Kendi, before her sudden death on May 14th.

Speaking during her requiem mass, Kiraitu recounted the last moments he shared with her and the devastating turn of events that followed.

“Last Wednesday, there was the African Women Researchers with women from all over, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.”

“So she was there with the KEMRI team. She was very excited about that conference.”

“They were talking about public health finance.”

“You know it is a big debate in Kenya. She came and found me at home.”

“She told me about the day and said, ‘Dad, I am feeling a bit of a headache, and when I took some tea, I vomited.”

“I felt some nausea.’ So I called my driver and told her to take the girl to Karen Hospital,” he said.

Kiraitu explained that Anita underwent tests and received treatment before returning home around midnight, seemingly better.

“We chatted a little. She said she was going to sleep because she has to wake up very early the following day so that she can go back to the conference at Windsor.”

“We all went to sleep, and there were no issues at all until 4 am.”

“We heard our house help knocking on our door frantically… We go to Anita’s room.”

“We find her struggling. We tried talking to her, but she was not responding,” he added.

They rushed her to Nairobi Hospital, where doctors tried to save her.

“After some time, they came and called me and told me sorry, she has passed. It was bad, bad,” Kiraitu said, his voice heavy with grief.

The Kenyan DAILY POST