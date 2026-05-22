Kisii Senator ONYONKA gushes over his 12 kids and 5 wives, including ROSELYN AKOMBE - “I love my children and my wives” (VIDEO)







Friday, May 22, 2026 - Kisii Senator, Richard Onyonka, has spoken openly about his role as a father to his 12 children, who recently captured public attention during the burial of his mother, Mama Teresia Nyaboke Omoke, on April 29th.

The introduction of his 12 children at the ceremony became a talking point, with many surprised by the size of his family.

Speaking in an interview, Onyonka insisted that he is proud of his big family, stating that it is normal for a Kisii man of means like him.

“It became a big thing. You saw how people laughed because of my (many) kids. I love my children and my wives.”

“I am a Kisii man. I have not asked for fees or food from anyone.”

“When I look at one, I see my grandpa, another reminds me of my uncle. I feel good,” he said.

Onyonka revealed that all his children remain close to him, including the son he shares with Roselyn Akombe, who lives in America.

“He is a clever boy (Akombe’s son), he lives in America and speaks Ekegusii, Swahili and English.”

“If he decides to get into politics in future, I wish him well, and I will support him,” he added.

However, the Senator cautioned that politics is not for the faint‑hearted.

“Most of my kids, most of them are political, but I will try to tell them it’s not easy. Politics is not something ya kung’ang’ania.”

“It is hard, and you need to be prepared mentally, physically and emotionally to be a good politician,” he said

Kisii Senator ONYONKA gushes over his 12 kids and five wives, including ROSELYN AKOMBE pic.twitter.com/n3QzGIsWbN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 22, 2026