‘KINDIKI is a Prefect in RUTO’s Government’ - Activist BONIFACE MWANGI reveals Kenya’s De Facto Deputy President







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Human rights activist and 2027 presidential hopeful, Boniface Mwangi, has claimed that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki holds little real authority in President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking on Spice FM on Wednesday, May 20th, Mwangi argued that Kindiki only speaks when instructed, likening him to a school prefect.

“Kindiki is a prefect. He was not elected. He was appointed, and he speaks when the boss says you speak.”

“He has nothing to say… Kindiki has no powers. That is why he’s silent,” Mwangi declared.

His remarks followed a nationwide matatu strike sparked by rising fuel prices, during which Kindiki was conspicuously absent.

Mwangi suggested that Interior CS, Kipchumba Murkomen, has effectively assumed the Deputy President’s role, citing Murkomen’s central role in brokering a one‑week suspension of the strike.

“I think the Deputy President in this country is Murkomen, helped by Sudi and Itumbi. Those are the ones running the country,” he said.

The activist also suggested Kindiki’s silence is a calculated move tied to tribal politics and his own survival.

“When these things go tribal, he gets affected because it becomes Mt Kenya politics.”

“Kindiki is wondering if he will even retain his DP position,” Mwangi noted.

Mwangi’s explosive claims have sparked fresh scrutiny of Kenya Kwanza’s inner workings, raising questions about who truly wields power ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST