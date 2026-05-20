Missing boda boda rider found murdered - Was last seen carrying 2 passengers! Only bones recovered (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Police in Isiolo County have confirmed that human remains discovered near Uhuru Primary School belong to missing boda boda rider George Gitonga, popularly known as Tosh.

Confirming the incident, Isiolo County Police Commander Isaac Sang said the rider disappeared last Thursday after reportedly carrying two male passengers on his motorcycle.

According to preliminary investigations, Tosh was last seen heading to an unknown destination with the two passengers before he mysteriously vanished.

His disappearance triggered concern among family members, friends and fellow boda boda riders, who launched a search as police began investigations into the matter.

The search came to a tragic end after human remains believed to be his were discovered near Uhuru Primary School in Isiolo.

Police confirmed that only bones were recovered at the scene, raising fears that the rider may have been brutally murdered before the body was dumped and devoured by wild animals.

Investigations into the murder are ongoing as detectives work to trace the suspects behind the shocking incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST