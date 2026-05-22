KIKUYU LADY, JOAN MWANIKI, crashes out after Dr. OFWENEKE’s wedding - They were dating and planning for marriage! Saw his wedding Photos on social media







Friday, May 22, 2026 - Drama has erupted online after a woman identified as Joan Mwaniki accused popular comedian and media personality, Dr. Ofweneke, of misleading her into believing they were in a serious relationship, while secretly preparing to marry another woman.

According to Joan, she had been in what she believed was a serious romantic relationship with Ofweneke and expected it to eventually lead to marriage.

She claimed that throughout their relationship, the comedian expressed commitment, introduced her to his children and spoke openly about building a future together.

However, things took a shocking turn when Joan came across Ofweneke’s wedding photos on social media a few weeks ago.

The revelation left her devastated, as she claims they had never officially broken up before he tied the knot with his current wife.

Taking to TikTok, Joan poured out her frustrations in a series of emotional posts, accusing the comedian of being dishonest and manipulative.

Ofweneke has yet to publicly respond to the allegations as the saga continues to trend online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST