He told me he was fasting - Dr. OFWENEKE’s estranged girlfriend, JOAN MWANIKI, reveals how he lied to her on his Wedding Day! Was shocked to see his wedding Photos online







Friday, May 22, 2026 - Dr. Ofweneke’s estranged girlfriend, Joan Mwaniki, has revealed that she contacted him on the day of his wedding, only for him to lie to her about his whereabouts.

According to Joan, Ofweneke told her that he was on a fast, yet he was busy preparing for his traditional wedding ceremony with his newly-wed wife, Dee.

Joan claimed that she had dated the comedian for a long time and genuinely believed their relationship would eventually lead to marriage.

She further alleged that the relationship appeared serious, as Ofweneke had introduced her to his children and some of his close family members.

However, unknown to her, the comedian was planning a wedding with another woman behind the scenes.

“Hio siku ya harusi alisema alienda wapi,” one of Joan’s followers asked her.

“Alikuwa anafast,” she responded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST