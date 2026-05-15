KIKUYU LADY cries out after sponsoring her husband, only for him to dump her and marry another woman after defrauding her of Ksh 500,000 - ‘I was paying all the bills”







Friday, May 15, 2026 - A heartbroken Kikuyu lady has taken to social media to narrate how she sacrificed everything for her husband, only for him to dump her and reportedly plan to marry another woman after relocating abroad.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the woman claimed she financially supported the man throughout their marriage, paid all household bills, funded vacations and even helped him travel overseas, hoping they would eventually build a stable family together.

According to her, she once took him on vacation to Kilimambogo using her own money before he travelled abroad.

She further revealed that they had also travelled to Mombasa several times, with her catering for all the expenses.

The distraught woman said she even bought him a car to start a business so they could grow financially together, but alleged that his intentions were never genuine.

She claimed that despite her sacrifices, the man was secretly planning to marry another woman while still living in her house.

“I was paying all the bills and nobody knew about it. I even hid his struggles from both our families hoping things would eventually work out,” she wrote.

The woman alleged that between March 2020 and March 2025, she endured emotional and financial strain while trying to keep the relationship afloat.

She also accused the man of defrauding her of Ksh 500,000 after allegedly convincing her to pay for his travel abroad through a Nairobi-based agency.

According to her, she later realised she had been conned and blamed herself for ignoring repeated warnings from friends, who told her the man had a history of taking advantage of women.

“My friends warned me and told me I would cry badly because I was not the first woman he had used, but I ignored them because of love. I believed he was a church man,” she lamented.

Check out her posts and her photos





The Kenyan DAILY POST