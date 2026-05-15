Siaka Siaka Challenge Craze! LADY shuts down the viral dance challenge at a trendy Rongai club (VIDEOs)







Friday, May 15, 2026 - The ongoing “Siaka Siaka” challenge has taken over the nightlife scenes across the country, with female revellers turning up in clubs to showcase their dance moves.

The challenge, which started on TikTok following the release of Mejja’s hit single dubbed “Siaka Siaka,” has since crossed over into clubs where partygoers are now actively participating in it.

A lady stole the spotlight at a trendy entertainment joint in Rongai after delivering an electrifying performance that left patrons cheering and recording the moment.

Watch the videos below