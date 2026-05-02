Kenyan driver exposes a cunning motorist allegedly working with rogue traffic officers to ‘extort’ other motorist (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 02, 2026 - A Kenyan driver has sparked heated debate online after exposing what appears to be a cunning collaboration between a motorist and rogue traffic police officers.

In the viral video, the driver explains how the motorist deliberately slows down near a continuous yellow line, luring unsuspecting drivers into overtaking illegally.

Just a few meters ahead, police officers lie in wait, ready to pounce and penalize those who fall into the trap.

For context, Kenyan traffic law strictly prohibits overtaking when a single or double continuous (solid) yellow line is on your side of the road.

These markings signal danger zones such as bends, poor visibility or risky stretches.

Overtaking is only allowed when the line is broken/dotted, or when a solid line is paired with a broken one and the broken line is on your side.

The revelation has stirred outrage among motorists, with many admitting they have been victims of this scheme.

Watch the video>>> below and see reactions

A Kenyan driver has exposed a motorist allegedly working in collaboration with police. The motorist reportedly slows down near a yellow line, forcing other drivers to overtake illegally, only for police officers waiting nearby to stop and penalize them. pic.twitter.com/2VPsaq3BTO — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST