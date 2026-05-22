Justice for Nafula! KDF officer accused of killing his wife after dropping their daughter at boarding school - See how he tried to stage her death







Friday, May 22, 2026 - A family is seeking justice following the mysterious death of a woman identified as Nafula, who was killed by her husband, a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, shortly after the couple dropped their daughter at boarding school.

Nafula’s sister, Lilian, opened up about their troubled marriage and the events leading to the mother of one’s tragic death.

According to Lilian, Nafula met the KDF officer while she was in Form Three, and the two began dating shortly after she completed Form Four.

They later got married in 2013 and were blessed with a daughter.

However, the marriage reportedly began experiencing serious challenges in late 2025 after the officer became involved in an affair with a fellow soldier.

Lilian claimed that the alleged affair created tension in the marriage, forcing Nafula to leave their home in Gilgil and relocate to Rongo to start afresh.

At the time, the officer had been deployed to Congo but was sent back home after just two months following a scandal that also cost him deployment benefits.

According to the family, the officer later reached out to Nafula, apologised and asked for another chance.

Hoping to rebuild the family for the sake of their daughter, Nafula agreed to meet him in Nakuru on April 27th.

The family says the couple spent time together before dropping their daughter back to school the following day.

However, on the night of April 29th, the officer sent Lilian a message claiming Nafula had returned home safely.

That would reportedly be the last time the family heard anything about her whereabouts.

When questioned later, the officer gave conflicting explanations, claiming Nafula had suddenly stepped out of the car while they were headed to his village.

The family launched a desperate search for her until May 18th, when police informed them that her body had been discovered in a hotel room on April 30th.

Initial reports suggested that she had taken her own life after she was found in the bathroom with something tied around her neck.

However, a post-mortem examination reportedly revealed that her neck had been broken and twisted, ruling out suicide.

The grieving family is now demanding justice and calling on authorities to conduct thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death.



The Kenyan DAILY POST