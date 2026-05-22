U.S takes action against senior Tanzanian police officer over torture of activists BONIFACE MWANGI and AGATHER ATUHAIRE







Friday, May 22, 2026 - The United States Government has sanctioned a senior Tanzanian police officer over alleged detention, torture and assault of Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan journalist, Agather Atuhaire.

In a statement issued on May 21st, 2026, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the Department of State had designated Tanzanian Police Force Senior Assistant Commissioner, Faustine Jackson Mafwele, for his alleged involvement in gross human rights violations.

Mafwele is now officially barred from entering the United States.

“The Department of State is designating Tanzanian Police Force Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Jackson Mafwele under Section 7031(c) based on credible information that he was involved in gross violations of human rights,” Rubio said.

“One year ago, members of the TPF detained, tortured, and assaulted Ugandan Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan Boniface Mwangi, who were in Dar es Salaam to observe the judicial trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu.”

“This designation prohibits Mafwele from entering the United States.”

Mwangi and Atuhaire had travelled to Tanzania in May 2025 to attend Lissu’s treason trial.

They were abducted from their hotel, interrogated, tortured and assaulted before being abandoned near their respective borders.

Mwangi resurfaced in Ukunda after three days in custody, while Atuhaire was left at Mutukula on the Uganda‑Tanzania border.

Their ordeal came amid a wider crackdown that also saw the detention and deportation of Martha Karua, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, and activist Hanifa Adan at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

Following his release, Mwangi described the abuse as “one of the worst forms of torture I had ever experienced,” accusing Tanzanian authorities of acting in President Samia Suluhu’s name.

“We shall not be silenced by a torturous dictator who has her foot on the necks of the Tanzanian people,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST