JOAN MWANIKI shares romantic video with Dr. OFWENEKE! They were dating and planning for marriage! Was shocked to see his wedding online







Friday, May 22, 2026 - Upcoming actress and model, Joan Mwaniki, has claimed that she was in a serious relationship with renowned comedian Sandy Bush, popularly known as Dr. Ofweneke, only for him to betray her trust by marrying another woman.

According to Joan, by the time Ofweneke held his traditional wedding a few weeks ago, she still believed they were in a committed relationship and planning a future together.

The actress further alleged that the comedian had expressed commitment during their relationship, leaving her convinced that marriage was part of their plans.

Joan shared a romantic video reminiscing about the good moments they spent together as she accused Ofweneke of betrayal after discovering his wedding online.

Watch the video>>> below

JOAN MWANIKI exposes Dr. OFWENEKE after his wedding to DIANA INGOSI pic.twitter.com/t6XAcoQLhd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST