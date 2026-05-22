JOAN MWANIKI shares romantic video with Dr. OFWENEKE! They were dating and planning for marriage! Was shocked to see his wedding online

Friday, May 22, 2026 - Upcoming actress and model, Joan Mwaniki, has claimed that she was in a serious relationship with renowned comedian Sandy Bush, popularly known as Dr. Ofweneke, only for him to betray her trust by marrying another woman.
According to Joan, by the time Ofweneke held his traditional
wedding a few weeks ago, she still believed they were in a committed
relationship and planning a future together.
The actress further alleged that the comedian had expressed
commitment during their relationship, leaving her convinced that marriage was
part of their plans.
Joan shared a romantic video reminiscing about the good
moments they spent together as she accused Ofweneke of betrayal after
discovering his wedding online.
Watch the video>>>
below
JOAN MWANIKI exposes Dr. OFWENEKE after his wedding to DIANA INGOSI pic.twitter.com/t6XAcoQLhd— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 22, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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