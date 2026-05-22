“Alikua Anataka Kuniua” - LADY cries out as her husband whips out a rungu and threatens her after confronting him over infidelity







Friday, May 22, 2026 - A distressed woman has shared her painful marital ordeal, claiming her husband turned violent after she confronted him over suspected infidelity.

In a heartbreaking social media post, the woman revealed that she began suspecting her husband was having an affair with another woman he repeatedly described as “just a friend.”

According to her, the woman in question is well known to her mother-in-law, a detail the husband allegedly used to dismiss her concerns.

However, her suspicions intensified after she noticed Mpesa messages showing her husband had been sending money to the woman on multiple occasions.

Wanting clarity, the woman said she decided to calmly sit her husband down and ask him to tell her the truth so that she could know where she stood in the marriage.

Instead of addressing the issue, she alleged that her husband became aggressive, hurled insults at her, and nearly assaulted her with a rungu during the heated confrontation.

She claims she managed to escape from the house before the situation escalated further.

Since the incident, the woman says her husband has not returned home and has completely cut off communication.

She is now seeking advice online.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST