Jambazi Sugu! Man arrested for terrozing Mtwapa residents - Stolen goods worth Ksh 200,000 recovered (PHOTOs)







Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Police in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, have arrested a suspect believed to be behind a series of theft incidents in the area following a swift intelligence-led operation.

According to reports, the raid was conducted after authorities received credible information from members of the public regarding the suspect’s activities.

During the operation, officers recovered assorted stolen items valued at approximately Ksh 200,000.

Among the items seized were mobile phones, gas cylinders, electric irons and other household goods believed to have been stolen from residents within the region.

Police have urged members of the public who may have lost property linked to the case to visit Mtwapa Police Station for identification and recovery procedures.

Authorities praised the cooperation from residents, noting that community support remains key in the fight against theft and other criminal activities in the area.

The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue to establish whether more individuals are linked to the suspected theft network.

The Kenyan DAILY POST