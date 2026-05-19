This bold MUMAMA was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her alleged mechanic BEN 10 in Kilimani (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - A video of a middle-aged woman, popularly referred to online as “mumama,” walking hand-in-hand with a young man believed to be her lover has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

In the viral clip, the pair are seen strolling through Kilimani while holding hands like teenage sweethearts, seemingly unbothered by the curious stares from passersby.

At one point, a man filming the scene is heard suggesting that the two could simply be mother and son.

However, another person quickly dismisses the idea, joking, “This is Kilimani,” implying that the pair were likely lovers living their lives unapologetically.

Relationships involving older women and younger men were once heavily frowned upon in society.

However, such pairings are becoming increasingly common today and no longer attract the level of scrutiny they once did.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST