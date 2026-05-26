“I’ve lived here 24 years, I have children here… now they want me gone” - Kenyan man in South Africa breaks down after locals confront him in viral clip (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - A video of a Kenyan man living in South Africa crying out over rising hostility towards immigrants has gone viral on social media.

The man, who revealed he has lived in South Africa for 24 years, said he was recently cornered by locals demanding that foreigners return to their countries.

Visibly shaken, he shared that he is homeless, sleeping in a shelter and struggling to rebuild his life.

“I have lived in this country for 24 years. I do not even have an ID. I have three children here and I have been arrested here about seven times. I have made brothers here,” he said.

He explained that he was simply going about his business when locals confronted him, questioning why he had not returned to Kenya.

His anguish deepened as he asked whether he was expected to leave his children behind, given that they were born in South Africa.

“I am divorced. I just left prison two years ago. My life is a mess. I have nothing right now. I am sleeping in a shelter where I have to pay 60 rand,” he added.

The video comes amid reports of vigilante groups in South Africa intensifying pressure on migrants in a rising wave of xenophobia.

“I’ve lived here 24 years, I have children here… now they want me gone” - Kenyan man in South Africa breaks down pic.twitter.com/ibReZYEh27 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST