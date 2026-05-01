IEBC reveals Counties with the highest and lowest number of new registered voters as RUTO scolds KALENJINs







Friday, May 01, 2026 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) released the official breakdown of new voter registrations by county on Thursday, April 30th, following the mass exercise that closed on April 28th.

The commission revealed that 2,345,476 new voters were added to the roll.

Nairobi County led the pack with 276,886 new voters, representing 11.8 percent of the total.

Kiambu and Nakuru followed, crossing the 100,000 mark with 128,859 and 102,207 respectively.

Kakamega came in fourth with 93,858, while Machakos rounded out the top five at 84,198.

At the bottom of the list were Lamu (9,481), Isiolo (10,632), Mandera (18,214), Samburu (19,418) and Nyandarua (20,467).

Interestingly, counties in Kenya’s northwestern frontier surprised many.

Turkana registered 58,428 new voters, outpacing more populous regions like Mombasa (51,286) and Kisumu (45,280).

West Pokot also posted 39,605, surpassing Kirinyaga, Embu and Nyamira.

The release coincided with President William Ruto’s fiery remarks in Bomet, where he attended the burial of Transport CS, Davis Chirchir’s father.

Breaking into Kalenjin, Ruto scolded his community for low turnout, lamenting that 1.8 million Kalenjins with ID cards had failed to register, alongside another 500,000 youth who had not even applied for IDs.

“We have 1.8 million Kalenjins here who have national ID cards but have not registered, and another 500,000 aged 18 and above who have not even taken IDs to enable them to register,” Ruto said.

"You are giving me a tough job, struggling to seek support elsewhere while I have people back home. No. It should not be the case," he added.

The numbers and the President’s rebuke have sparked heated online debate, with Kenyans weighing in on what the figures mean for 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST