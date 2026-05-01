IEBC reveals Counties with the highest and lowest number of new registered voters as RUTO scolds KALENJINs

Friday, May 01, 2026
- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) released the
official breakdown of new voter registrations by county on Thursday, April 30th,
following the mass exercise that closed on April 28th.
The commission revealed that 2,345,476 new voters were added
to the roll.
Nairobi County led the pack with 276,886
new voters, representing 11.8 percent of the total.
Kiambu and Nakuru followed, crossing the 100,000 mark with 128,859
and 102,207
respectively.
Kakamega came in fourth with 93,858, while Machakos rounded
out the top five at 84,198.
At the bottom of the list were Lamu (9,481),
Isiolo (10,632), Mandera (18,214),
Samburu (19,418) and Nyandarua (20,467).
Interestingly, counties in Kenya’s northwestern frontier
surprised many.
Turkana registered 58,428 new voters, outpacing
more populous regions like Mombasa (51,286) and Kisumu (45,280).
West Pokot also posted 39,605, surpassing Kirinyaga,
Embu and Nyamira.
The release coincided with President William Ruto’s fiery
remarks in Bomet, where he attended the burial of Transport CS, Davis
Chirchir’s father.
Breaking into Kalenjin, Ruto scolded his community for low
turnout, lamenting that 1.8 million Kalenjins with ID cards had failed to register,
alongside another 500,000 youth who had not even applied for IDs.
“We have 1.8 million Kalenjins here who have national ID
cards but have not registered, and another 500,000 aged 18 and above who have
not even taken IDs to enable them to register,” Ruto said.
"You are giving me a tough job, struggling to seek
support elsewhere while I have people back home. No. It should not be the
case," he added.
The numbers and the President’s rebuke have sparked heated
online debate, with Kenyans weighing in on what the figures mean for 2027.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments