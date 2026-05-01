I can even vote as a foreigner in Kenya - Nigerian man brags and shares his voter details on IEBC portal (LOOK)







Friday, May 01, 2026 - Kenyans online are raising eyebrows after a Nigerian man boldly revealed that he is a registered voter in Kenya.

In a post on Instagram, the man bragged about his experience in the country and claimed that he could even vote as a foreigner.

To back up his statement, he shared voter details as captured on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) portal.

“Currently, I can even vote as a foreigner in Kenya, I’m not sure this will happen in South Africa. Ahsanteni sana my fellow Kenyans for the love you all showed me,” he wrote.

The revelation has sparked heated speculation, with many questioning how he managed to acquire a Kenyan ID or passport, a mandatory requirement for voter registration.

His confession has fueled suspicions that some politicians may be facilitating the registration of foreigners to influence the 2027 elections.

While the IEBC has yet to respond to the viral post, the incident has intensified public debate over the credibility of the voter registry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST