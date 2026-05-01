FIRED!! RUTO drops axe on PURITY NGIRICI days after she hinted at joining GACHAGUA’s DCP and vying for Kirinyaga Governor Seat in 2027





Friday, May 01, 2026 - President Ruto’s Government, through Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, has directed the immediate removal of Purity Wangui Ngirici as Chairperson of the Kenya Seed Company.

In a letter addressed to Managing Director Sammy Chepsiror, Mbadi outlined the legal framework under which the state corporation operates, citing its mandate in the agriculture sector.

He referenced governance provisions in the company’s Articles of Association, noting that Article 80 empowers the appointment of directors responsible for managing operations, while Articles 97 and 98 provide for their removal.

Invoking these provisions, Mbadi ordered Ngirici’s dismissal.

“In line with the above provisions in the Articles of Association, you are hereby advised to process the immediate removal of Purity Wangui Ngirici as Director and Chairman of the Board as appointed under Article 102,” the directive read.

The CS instructed that the removal be effected without delay, with further guidance to follow.

The move comes just two days after Ngirici publicly aligned herself with the ‘Wantam’ movement and declared her intention to contest the Kirinyaga governorship in 2027.

She also signaled openness to joining opposition‑leaning parties, including the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) associated with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, as well as PLP, Jubilee or DP.

Her removal has already stirred political debate, with analysts linking the Treasury’s directive to her recent political pronouncements.